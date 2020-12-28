Scarborough School’s Showcase

Photo Credit: CTV News

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the students at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts in Scarborough from performing their annual holiday showcase.

Approximately 200 performing arts students, divided into groups of 15, were responsible for their own performance. To ensure the safety of each student, they were placed at least two metres apart with no physical contact and had to wear masks.

“We have our own boxes on the ground to ensure we are two metres from each other,” said Grade 12 student Theron Ackloo. “I hope it can bring joy to people, it’s been a rough year,” he added.

Each group’s performance was filmed individually inside and outside the school. Editing put the entire performance together.

The hour and half showcase is streaming on the platform showTix4U until Jan. 3.

Source: CTV News