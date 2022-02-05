Scientist group working to elevate and inspire Black Canadians in STEM

The Canadian Black Scientists Network, has stepped efforts to inspired more black students.

The network, which was launched in July 2020, found data that shows at a young age, the education system stereotypes Black students.

The group is focus on elevating Black students in the areas Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

Maydianne Andrade, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Toronto Scarborough is also president of Canadian Black Scientists Network.

The Canadian Black Scientists Network has also captured the attention of the Prime Minister.

Andrade says their goal is to open the door for Canada’s Black scientists all around the world and hold that door open for those behind them, including newcomers who can face barriers when continuing in their field in Canada.