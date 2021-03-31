Sean Paul’s New Video

Sean Paul released the official video for his track “Guns of Navarone” on March 29. This is the second video from his recently released album Live N Livin.

The track calls for a rejection of crime and violence, and features Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, reggae musician Jesse Royal and dub poet Mutabaruka.

In the video, the dancehall icon depicts the harsh realities of sexual assault, murder, betrayal, life behind bars, organized crime, and grief. The same messages are evident in the song’s lyrics.

In other Paul news, he revealed in a recent interview two of his dream collaborations, Billie Eilish and the alt rock & pop duo Twenty One Pilots.

“I just like her melodies and would just love to make a dope song with her,” he said about Eilish.

As for Twenty One Pilots, Paul said, “They have dope melodies and their music is infused with so many different sounds like hip-hop and rock. When I saw Super Cat work with a group like Sugar Ray, which is a pop band, I was like, ‘Damn, dancehall can really mix with anything’.”

Paul also discussed two collaborations that didn’t happen due to unforeseen circumstances.

“I almost got a chance to work with Shakira some years ago,” he said. “We actually did the song and a bag of red tape got in the way and we never released it, so that was very disheartening.”

Paul said he was disappointed and angry, and he didn’t respond to a message from the Columbian superstar.

“I think when she sent that message, I don’t even think I answered her because I think I threw my phone across the room [laughs]. I was just so upset.”

He said something similar happened when a potential collaboration with Alicia Keys was in the works.

“You know, Swizz Beatz reached out to me one time. He had a nice reggae track and sent it to me. I’m like “This is dope”, he was like “You and Alicia,” When I was ready, I was calling him back and I didn’t get a response,” he said.

Paul’s next album, Scorcha, is expected in May 2021.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM