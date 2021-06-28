Serena Skipping Olympics

All time tennis legend Serena Williams has decided that she won’t be attending the upcoming Tokyo Olympic games.

In a media availability on Sunday, June 27, the 39 year old told the press that she would forgo the competition and the chance at vying for a fifth Olympic gold. She declined to explain her reasoning behind the decision.

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” said Williams at the presser. “I don’t really want to … I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.”

Three of her previous four gold medals at the games came from the doubles bracket, competing alongside her sister Venus. She also won her first and only gold for singles at the 2012 London Olympics.

Earlier this month, Serena had leaned further towards saying no, as she expressed her reservations towards travel bans. Due to the current travel restrictions in place in Japan, she wouldn’t have been able to bring along her three year old daughter Olympia. Which was “out of the question” for the superstar.

Williams makes this announcement despite already securing a spot at the international competition. Her placement on the WTA standings as the eighth ranked female player still grants her more than enough clout and statistical success to grant her a place in Tokyo.

She is not the only player to drop out of the upcoming Olympic games, with Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal announcing his withdrawal earlier this month.

She will still be taking part in the upcoming Wimbledon grand slam. The title for the competition is up for grabs, as the defending champion, Simona Halep, has had to drop out due to a calf injury.

Sources: CNN.COM, EUROSPORT.COM, SPORTS.YAHOO.COM, ESPN.COM