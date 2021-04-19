Shaggy and Moon Collab Video

How about some “Good Times” to start your week?

Dancehall star Shaggy and country music singer Niko Moon recently released the video for their collaboration, “Good Times”.

The animated video is all about enjoying life. Shaggy and Moon, in their animated personas, chill on the beach, enjoy a drink around the campfire, and eat pizza.

The two artists could not meet in person due to the pandemic, and they recorded the track separately.

The animated video was produced by Mero Estudio and directed by Sebastián Escobar Hoyos.

Grammy Award-winner Shaggy says the track has a great message for these troubling times.

“Niko did a great job of creating a beautiful message: just have a good time,” Shaggy said in an interview. “It was perfect during a pandemic and all the hell we’ve been going through the past year. [He made] you feel like there’s a little bit of light at the tunnel of this madness that’s going on. That’s what he’s done with this song and all I did was put a little sprinkle around it.”

Moon says he picked Shaggy for the collaboration because, “he’s all about positivity and making people feel good. And that’s the type of person I am, too. It was great working with another person who was on the mindset [of making] it as great as it can possibly be.”

The updated version of Moon’s country hit was released in early 2021. The original debuted in 2020.

