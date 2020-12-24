Shaggy Christmas Album

No caption

Are you ready for a ragamuffin Christmas?

Grammy award winner and Jamaican reggae superstar Shaggy, aka Mr. Boombastic, invites you to have “Christmas in the islands” all wrapped up in his new album that will guarantee a “Warm and Easy” “Holiday in Jamaica.” The 15-track album is a colorful selection of Christmas cheer with a Caribbean twist, and is filled with island revelry and fun. Shaggy told the BBC that the album is a party collection, and he hopes to bring peace and joy despite the lows that the Coronavirus brought to the world. He is pleased with the results that the album yielded so far and is already thinking of maximizing his options to have a new version released every year over the next 10 years. He shared that the album is “licensed to us” but is distributed and marketed through BMG records.

Shaggy collaborated with a host of popular artists on the album that brought new waves of diversity to the music compilation. The featured artists include Canadian songstress Carys in the track “Catch myself some Rays,” UK star Joss Stone, American pop and R&B singer Ne-Yo, Barbadian singer Rayvon, Jamaican icons Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Shenseea, Richie Stephens, Ding Dong, and more. The album includes new original music as well as a reggae twist on some traditional songs such as “Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and “I’ll be Home for Christmas.

When asked what inspired the album, Shaggy proudly stated that since he was a child he remembered seeing tourists flock to Jamaica during Christmastime for fun in the sun and great parties. “Our island is all about family, friends, great beaches, warm and welcoming people, and a strong culture, which is the perfect recipe for a joyous Christmas, so we decided to embody all of that into one album.”

Indeed, the quintessential Christmas album will take you for a stellar visitation of the islands where the Caribbean’s rich energetic culture is on full display. Listeners are bound to bob, nod, and jam to a “Sunny Celebration” with “No icy Christmas,” and Mr. Lover can’t say “It wasn’t me.”

