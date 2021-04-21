Shang-Chi Teaser

On April 19, Marvel released the official teaser for their upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Canadian Simu Liu.

Shang-Chi, the first Asian superhero in the Marvel universe, was trained as a young man to be a killer, but he escaped that world to become a peace-loving kung fu master. While negotiating a difficult relationship with his father, he is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Liu, who played Jung on the hit comedy Kim’s Convenience, is excited to introduce Shang-Chi to the world.

“The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before.”

“We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle,” Liu said. “Shang-Chi’s story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to.”

Shang-Chi is also Liu’s first major film role. He said playing Marvel’s first Asian superhero came with serious pressure.

“It was very clear and very important to [director Destin Daniel Cretton] that I go in feeling as free as possible. Because I think it’s very normal to feel nervous and it’s very normal to feel like you want to do a really good job,” Liu said.

“He really helped me realize that, as much as you can put pressure on yourself, in any other time of the day when you’re on set and you’re ready to work, you’ve got to just throw it all away and be free.”

Other cast members include Tony Leung, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh.

Shang-Chi is scheduled to open Sept. 3, 2021 in theatres.

SOURCES: CBC.CA, MARVEL.COM