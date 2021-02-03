Shaq Bowl Online

Shaq’s Fun House goes virtual on Feb. 7 with the Shaq Bowl.

For the past two years, a feature of Super Bowl weekend was Shaq’s Fun House. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaq moved his house online.

“I’ve been watching football for a long time and the pregame stuff has always been boring. So we’re going to change it, especially with everyone at home this year,” O’Neal said. “We’re going do something that’s fun and entertaining.”

The Shaq Bowl features personalities competing in a number of events including a sports obstacle course, dodgeball, tug-of-war, and a dance challenge.

Shaq Bowl hosts Terrell Owens, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and DJ Carnage welcome competitors including actor Anthony Anderson, and musicians Nelly, Quavo, and Diplo.

The Shaq Bowl starts at 3 p.m. ET, before the Super Bowl, on various online platforms.

SOURCES: ABCNEWS.GO.COM, SHAQBOWL.COM