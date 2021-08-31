Shenseea and Buju on ‘Donda’

In case you haven’t listened to it yet, Kanye West put out his long-awaited album ‘Donda’ on the 29th, and featured on it are two G987FM favourites – Shenseea and Buju Banton.

The album has been much anticipated, as it was slated to be released on the 24th of July 2020. West must have been on island time! But if that year spent working on the project gave him space to include two Dancehall icons, we’re not gonna complain!

He’s been promoting the album extensively over the last month, scheduling “listening parties” across the US, packing sports stadiums with thousands of fans to watch his eclectic and eccentric performances. Though many believed it would drop on Sept. 3rd, the same day as Drake’s album release, he dropped it seemingly inadvertently at midnight on Sunday.

Shenseea’s stock continues to grow, and her ability to cement her title as “Princess of Dancehall” has only gotten stronger. A feature on a track from one of the biggest artists of the last 2 decades is nothing to scoff at, and should put her even more in the public eye.

“You could have picked any other female artiste but you chose Me! As you said This is only the beginning.” said the 24 year old Dancehall artist. “#Donda not 1 but Two songs on this amazing album. God is great, I know the Caribbean proud a me!!”

Shenseea features on two tracks on the album. Carrying the outro on ‘Pure Souls’ and getting a whole verse to herself on ‘Ok Ok Part 2’. Buju Banton is featured on the track ‘Believe What I Say’, a supposed love song to ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

