Shottas The Sequel

Spragga Benz

Source: urbanislandz.com

Shottas fans, get ready for a sequel.

The original film followed the lives of Wayne and Max, two young men growing up on the streets of Kingston. They entered a world of crime and violence to satisfy their love for money.

A big heist sends them to the U.S. where they become important figures in the criminal underworld. Once deported back to Jamaica, they continued their criminal activities.

Spragga Benz, Paul Campbell and Ky-Mani Marley starred in the original. It is unclear what role Benz will play as his character, Wayne, appeared to die in the original film.

Benz recently confirmed on social media that he has a “fifty-seven page script,” for Shottas 2.

