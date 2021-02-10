Singer Mary Wilson Dies

Mary Wilson, one of the original members of The Supremes, died Feb. 8 at the age of 76.

Wilson’s death was reported in a statement shared by the singer’s publicist and friend, Jay Schwartz.

He said Wilson, “passed away suddenly,” at her Henderson, Nevada home.

No cause of death was reported.

Wilson is survived by her daughter, son, several grandchildren, a sister, and brother.

Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions and a celebration of Wilson’s life will take place later this year, according to the statement.

Wilson was born on March 6, 1944 in Greenville, Miss. Her parents moved the family to St. Louis and then Chicago, looking for better opportunities, but they separated.

Wilson was sent to live with her aunt and uncle in Detroit at the age of three. She believed they were her biological parents until she met her real mother when she was 10.

When Wilson was 15, she formed a group called The Primettes with fellow singers Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, and Betty McGlown.

Smokey Robinson introduced the ladies to the influential producer, Berry Gordy, but he believed they were too young to sign a contract.

Gordy let the group appear as backing vocals on other people’s records and signed them as The Supremes in 1961.

The ladies were Motown’s most successful group of the 1960s, with 12 number one singles including “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” and “Stop! In the name of Love.”

Between 1962 and 1967, the group’s makeup and name changed and Ross eventually left for a solo career, leaving Wilson as the only original member.

In his statement Schwartz said Wilson’s legacy went beyond singing. She became a bestselling author, motivational speaker, businesswoman, and US Cultural Ambassador.

“Wilson used her fame and flair to promote a diversity of humanitarian efforts including ending hunger, raising HIV/AIDS awareness and encouraging world peace,” he said.

Wilson also became an activist for the rights of musicians.

She was a strong advocate for the Truth in Music Advertising act, which ensures that the name of a famed musical group cannot be used by a group of performers unless it includes at least one member of the original act.

According to Wilson, “One of the biggest jokes has been — and unfortunately, it’s at the cost of some famous people — that on any given night you can probably see a Drifter, a Coaster, a Platter group in different cities, states, countries. And they have no affiliation with the original recording members.”

“We wanted to make the public aware that they’re being defrauded, and also that it’s taken away the livelihood of some of the groups who are, you know, a lot older,” she continued.

Her goal, she explained, was to prevent artists “in their twilight years to have to see their legacies, the history that they’ve made, being destroyed.”

She was also instrumental in passing the Music Modernization Act in 2018, which aimed to modernize copyright-related issues for new music and audio recordings in the face of new technology like digital streaming which did not protect music recorded before February 15, 1972, Schwartz said in his statement.

Wilson also went back to school in 2006, to earn an associate’s degree.

“I recall being 13 or 16 years old,” she said, “and signing our first contract, recording contract. Well, I didn’t know what the heck was on that contract. That’s why I went back to college, because I realized that there was so much that we, The Supremes, had given away because we didn’t know how to read those contracts. I mean, we could read. We graduated from high school and all that. But the understanding was not there.”

On Feb. 9, Ross shared a tribute to Wilson.

“I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together,” she wrote. “‘The Supremes’ will live on in our hearts.”

Gordy said in a statement, “I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right, and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.”

President of Classic Motown Bruce Resnikoff also shared a tribute.

“The World has lost one of its greatest legends, Mary Wilson, original and founding member of the Supremes,” he wrote.

“Her voice captivated the world and her infectious laughter and spirit delighted her fans. Many artists have Mary to thank as she was often the spokesperson for the music industry and known as a fierce advocate for artist rights and copyright protection.”

“But it was her music, first and foremost, that helped bridge America’s cultural divide and continues to inspire a new generation,” he added.

