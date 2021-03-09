Skip Marley Tops The Charts

Skip Marley’s EP Higher Place is riding high on the album charts just in time for the Grammy Awards on March 14.

Higher Place is nominated for a Grammy Award for the Best Reggae Album. Other nominees include Buju Banton for Upside Down 2020, It All Comes Back To Love by Maxi Priest, Toots And The Maytals with Got To Be Tough and One World by The Wailers.

Marley’s debut EP was number one recently on the U.S. Current Reggae Albums chart and in the top ten on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Higher Place sold 101 copies the last week of February, and over 2870 total copies.

Skip Marley, formerly known as Skip, is the son of Cedella Marley. Her father was reggae icon Bob Marley.

Skip Marley released his debut single “Cry To Me,” in 2015 on Tuff Gong International, the independent record label founded by his grandfather.

He then inked a joint deal with Island Records through Tuff Gong.

On Feb. 3, 2017, Marley released his empowering major-label debut single “Lions.” Later that month, he featured on pop star Katy Perry’s single “Chained to the Rhythm.”

In 2019, Marley collaborated with his uncle Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley on “That’s Not True.”

“That is the top for me,” he said. “No other acts can past that for me.”

In November 2019 Marley released “Slow Down”, a duet with two-time Grammy-winning R&B phenomenon H.E.R. In May 2020, the song reached number one on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and the Mediabase Urban AC chart, which was a first for a Jamaican-born artist in 15 years.

“Slow Down” is nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Song.

Marley released Higher Place on August 28, 2020.

He says the EP is his way of bringing positivity to the world during a time of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic and civil uprisings around the world.

Marley wants his listeners to elevate their consciousness and spread more love.

“It’s the ultimate aspiration for mankind,” Marley explains. “The unification of mankind is a reality that is possible.”

Marley emphasizes, “There’s nowhere else to go, so we have to make here a better place for the future. Do it today. Why not start today? It don’t take nothing. It’s in you. Right now with the way things are going, we have to take it to a higher place because there are things out of man control.”

