South Africa’s de Klerk to be cremated at private ceremony, no state funeral

The funeral of South Africa’s last white president, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk, who died on Thursday will take place on November 21 in a private ceremony.

His foundation said in a statement on Sunday, De Klerk is to be cremated at private ceremony,

De Klerk died aged 85 after a battle with cancer. After his death, his foundation published a video in which he apologized for crimes against other ethnic groups during decades of white minority rule in South Africa.

However, the country’s Black population remains angered by his actions during apartheid and for his failure to curb political violence in the run up to South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Many argued against him being granted a state funeral.

De Klerk, won praise worldwide for his role in scrapping apartheid and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993, has a complex legacy.