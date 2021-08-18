Spice on Billboard Charts

Spice has made her way onto the Billboard charts a week after the release of her debut LP “10”. It’s her third entry onto the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, and she made it all to no. 6!

The self-proclaimed Queen of Dancehall has taken the crown and doesn’t plan on letting go, with her and her album being name dropped by celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Bounty Killer. Her talent is being recognized – as it should be.

However unlikely it is to see the placements at the top of the Billboard Reggae Charts ever change (With Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers being a mainstay at the #1 spot), seeing Spice’s rise this high up the charts should come as no surprise to those paying attention.

Her latest video for “Send It Up” made its way onto the YouTube trending page a day after its release, gathering over 200 thousand views within hours. Her lead single from the latest album “Go Down Deh” featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul has over 26 million views on YouTube, and is only climbing.

Spice and her iconic blue hair has found a way to blend genres seamlessly, with the latest album combining dancehall, afrobeat, hip-hop, and even EDM themes, into one masterfully sensual 40 minute release.

Vybz Kartel also released an album the same day as Spice, “Born Fi Dis,” and the Worl’ Boss managed to crack no. 9 on the Billboard Charts. It’s his eighth time being placed on the prestigious list, but it comes as no surprise from an artist of his calibre.

Sources: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM, BET.COM, BILLBOARD.COM