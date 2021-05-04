Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul Collab

Just days after its release, “Go Down Deh,” the new collab from Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul, tops the USA Reggae iTunes chart and is No. 2 in Canada and the UK.

The track debuted on April 30 after plenty of promotion by Spice. The video is also doing well after its release on May 1.

Spice thanked her fans for the hit collab’s No. 1 spot in an online post where she dances on the counter in her kitchen. The caption read, “Mi really wake up today and mi haffi guh pinch myself.”

“I seriously went on my head top for you,” she continues.

According to a review, “Go Down Deh” begins with Shaggy’s monotonous tone followed by Spice in a similar mood. Sean Paul’s verse adds some vibrancy before Spice continues with her second verse.

The song features an African influence, as the stresses of the lyrics are similar to an African chant and the bass resembles African drums.

Grammy Award nominee Costi Ionita and Shaggy produced the song.

The lively video starts with Spice dancing in the rain before moving into a dark nightclub with flashing laser lights.

Jay Will produced the video which is currently trending as No. 1. It was viewed more than a million times since its release.

The video was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica.

We’ll probably hear “Go Down Deh” on Spice’s debut album, TEN, that’s scheduled for release on July 30, 2021.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM