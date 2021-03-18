Spike Lee At Cannes

Spike Lee is going back to the Cannes Film Festival, but this time as the President of the festival’s Jury.

Lee is the first Black President of the Jury in the 74 years of the famed film fest. He was scheduled to preside over last year’s festival but it was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

The French Riviera event is usually held in May, but this year’s festivities will take place July 6-17.

The Cannes Jury decides the feature film prizes, including the top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Several of Lee’s movies premiered at the Cannes festival including She’s Gotta Have It, in 1986, Do the Right Thing in 1989 and Summer of Sam in 1999.

His film BlacKkKlansman won the Grand Prix, the festival’s second most-prestigious prize, in 2018.

“I’m honored to be the first person of the African diaspora to be named President of the Cannes Jury and of a main film festival,” Lee said.

“To me the Cannes Film Festival (besides being the most important film festival in the world — no disrespect to anybody) has had a great impact on my film career. You could easily say Cannes changed the trajectory of who I became in world cinema.”

