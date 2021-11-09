St. Lucia’s Medical Practitioners call for vaccine mandate in that country

Source: Radio Jamaica News

The St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association is calling for the

authorities in that country to consider implementing mandatory

vaccination in the country.

The call comes as the Owen King EU Hospital confirmed on Monday that several patients admitted to the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the association said St. Lucia continues to lag behind most of its Caribbean neighbors despite the vaccine campaign starting eight months ago.

It says St. Lucia must take steps to move vaccination above the current 23.3 per cent.