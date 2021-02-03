Stream Caribbean TV

Caribbean television fans, your new source for binge watching, FILMCO2Go, launches Feb. 21.

The subscription-based service will stream Caribbean films and TV shows including favourites such as Westwood Park and The Reef.

New content will feature award-winning documentaries and narrative films with a Caribbean focus, and filmmakers and producers from around the Caribbean and the diaspora will be featured.

The new Caribbean streaming platform is the result of a collaboration between FILMCO, a non-profit founded in January 2017 and Tego, a Caribbean-based online distribution platform.

According to FILMCO Interim Executive Director, Mariel Brown, “At the heart of FILMCO’s mandate is the goal of creating a more sustainable ecosystem for film and television professionals here in Trinidad and Tobago and around the Caribbean.”

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, FILMCO.ORG