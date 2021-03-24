Stylez Changes His Name

Sometimes a name change is necessary to enhance your brand. That’s a lesson in Marketing 101 and it also works in the music industry.

Skeleton Don, formerly known as Stylez, decided to change his name after listening to his feedback.

“I realised after doing street promotion and while distributing my two mix tapes Vol 1 Skeleton Don and Vol 2 Skeleton Don Reloaded, people reacted better to the name Skeleton Don,” he explained.

“People would often confuse me with other artistes, so that was an indication that I needed to make a quick fix. IamStylezMusic really didn’t sound like the name of an artist. It was just more so for branding purposes, so fans could find me and I would pop up in google search engine better,” he added.

Born Sheldon Ellington, Don says his new name comes from the nickname his high school friends used to call him – Sheldon Skellington.

The dancehall artist’s latest single, “Protect My Life”, produced by Zum of Good Good Production, was released on March 13.

In the track, Don admits he’s not a good friend because he only ‘links’ with his friends when he’s in a crisis. He wants to be a better person and make things right.

He also discusses friends who turn into enemies. “How much people mi help and dem still tun roun’ dont like me,” he sings.

Don says more new music is on the way. “I’m working on a new album and I have a few surprises for the fans, so stay tuned,” he said.

His 2017 Billboard-chart topping set Back to My Roots spent six weeks at number one.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM