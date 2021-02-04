Subway Dance Video

Now this is how you ride the Toronto subway.

Zandy Sunga recently posted a video to social media showing off his gravity-defying dance routine.

The video, “Warden to Kennedy Vines” shows Sunga’s off-the-wall style of calisthenic freestyling – a combination of calisthenics and bar gymnastics.

“What inspired me to make this video was that I wanted to expose calisthenic free styling to Toronto. I strictly represent Scarborough, I love Toronto but just east of it is where I stand. I also wanted to bring in some NYC subway entertainment culture like @kidthewiz with a mix of calisthenics and parkour.”

Sunga said he plans to make more videos showcasing his athletic abilities.

“I was exposed to calisthenic freestyling not too long ago around mid 2020 and I fell in love with the sport. Now I want to expose it more into the city with my own sauce and do it all around The Six. I am definitely going to be making many many videos just like this but even better.”

SOURCE: BLOGTO.COM