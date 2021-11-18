Teacher who wore blackface to Parkdale school ‘no longer employed’ by TDSB

A white teacher at Parkdale Collegiate who came to school in a blackface Halloween costume has been fired.

Prior to his firing, the teacher was placed on home assignment while an investigation took place.

In a letter to parents, guardians, and students of Parkdale Collegiate Institute, Superintendent Debbie Donsky wrote that the investigation into the October. 29 incident is now complete and that “appropriate consequences have been applied.”

The Black face incident was trending for days and parents and students held a rally last weekend calling for changes and actions to end anti-Black racism in schools.