Teyana Taylor Wants Out

Teyana Taylor | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor is feeling “underappreciated” and “overlooked” by her label, Def Jam, and she just wants out.

In recent social media posts, Taylor explained that she’s “retiring this chapter of my story” and walking away with “peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

“Baby, I got to do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health,” she said. “I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids. Until I’m free, until I can get [Def Jam] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

The mother of Junie, who turns 5 on Dec. 16, and 3-month-old Rue thanked her supporters and fans. “I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”

Taylor hopes to go independent if Def Jam releases her.