The province has no idea when Ontarians can stop wearing masks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn’t see the mask mandates ending anytime soon.

Ford was speaking with Belleville radio station CJBQ Tuesday and was asked about his recently announced plan to start easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The premier said he can’t stand shutdowns and wants to get back to normal, but wants to do it properly and cautiously, which is why there will be at least 21 days between each reopening phase.

When asked if a mask mandate will be lifted, Ford said he couldn’t say that it will be anytime soon.

He says it really protects people, though it won’t be in place forever.

Meantime, Ontario reported 64 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the number of patients in hospital remains near all-pandemic highs.

There are 4,008 patients admitted with COVID-19 across Ontario hospitals on Tuesday, and 626 of them are in intensive care.