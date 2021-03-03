Tina Turner Documentary

Tina Turner’s life is showcased in the new HBO documentary, Tina.

Authorized by the superstar with the killer legs, this bio pic features never-before-seen archival footage, audiotapes, and personal photos.

When Turner divorced the abusive Ike Turner in 1978, all she wanted was her name – Tina. She was born Anna Mae Bullock.

Ike retained sole rights to all of their recordings, including their Grammy-winning single “Proud Mary.”

Turner did get her name, and four boys to raise on her own.

She wanted to make it as a solo act and took on any TV appearance that came her way. She also had a successful cabaret act in Las Vegas.

Her life changed when she met her manager, Roger Davies.

Davies introduced her to Terry Britten, who had written a song called “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Turner made it her own.

Turner’s first solo album, Private Dancer, sold 20 million copies.

The film calls this period Turner’s comeback. She sees it as a beginning.

“I don’t consider it a comeback,” she says in an interview, draped in an elegant black silk tuxedo. “Tina had never arrived. It was Tina’s debut.”

The trailer for Tina was recently released by HBO. It is available online.

