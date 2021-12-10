(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Toronto District School Board investigating a teacher who allegedly used anti-Black racial slur.

In a letter to parents and students on Thursday, the principal at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute & Native Learning Centre East said the school takes the allegations very seriously as the Toronto District School Board investigates the incident.

It was reported that an anti-Black racist slur was used by a staff member during a discussion at the school, located on Guildwood Parkway near Kingston Road and Markham Road in Scarborough.

The school’s principal said support and counseling are available to any students affected by the incident.

The investigation comes one month after dozens of parents and students rallied outside Parkdale Collegiate Institute, calling on the board to address and put to an end ant-racism in Toronto schools.