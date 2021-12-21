Toronto hospital network puts most outpatient surgical procedures on hold amid Omicron threat

A Toronto hospital network has put most non-essential outpatient care and non-urgent surgeries on hold as it works preserve resources to respond to an expected increase in COVID-19 patients.

Unity Health Toronto operates St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Providence Healthcare.

It has also announced changes to its visitor policy amid the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Unity Health Toronto says as of today, visitors will not be permitted for inpatients who have been in hospital for less than seven days. Outpatients can be accompanied by one Essential Care Provider but only if they are deemed essential to supporting their safety while in the hospital.