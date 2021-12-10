Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19 following an in-person event

Photo Credit: (Frank Gunn/CP)

On Sunday Ujiri attended the first Giants of Africa event since 2019. Giants of Africa is a non-profit youth basketball organization founded by Ujiri.

It is not clear how many people attended the event or how many guests tested positive for COVD-19.

In a statement, Ujiri said the event was organized “ in compliance with all current public health guidance” and that everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination. Masks were worn when guests were not eating or drinking.

On December 4 and Dec. 5, Ujiri also hosted Toronto-based events to celebrate the centenary of Nelson Mandela.

Toronto Public Health said they are “aware of this situation” and are carefully assessing the potential risk.