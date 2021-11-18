TTC will be reducing service on several routes across the city starting next week

The TTC says it will be reducing service on several routes across the city starting next week, including on one of its subway lines, due to operator shortages caused by the transit agency’s mandatory vaccination policy.

The new cuts, which takes effect November 21 include 57 bus routes, one streetcar route, and the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway.

Line 2 will see daytime service pared back from every three to four minutes to every four minutes on weekdays and evening service will be reduced to every seven to eight minutes rather than every six minutes.