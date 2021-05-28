Tulsa Massacre Documentaries

May 31, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa, Okla. race massacre, which left at least 300 dead and over 35 blocks of the Greenwood District burned to the ground. That area was the wealthiest Black community in the U.S. in 1921.

The massacre is examined in three new documentaries premiering in the next few weeks.

The first, Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, premieres on May 30. Its six-part accompanying podcast, Blindspot: Tulsa Burning starts on May 28.

The documentary features film footage of Black people living in the Greenwood District from 1919 to 1921. It focuses on the birth and destruction of the District during the massacre on May 31 to June 1, 1921. It then examines the aftermath of the massacre and the area’s reconstruction.

The second documentary, Tulsa: The Fire And The Forgotten airs on May 31. In it, reporters and historians examine the evidence shared by white supremacists of their “triumph” over Black people. The racists sent picture postcards of the burned-out areas to their supporters across the U.S.

The third documentary, Rise Again: Tulsa And The Red Summer, arrives on televisions on June 18. It reviews subjects covered by the other documentaries and explores the recent excavation of Tulsa cemetery in search of an unmarked mass grave. Many of the 300 victims of the race massacre were quickly buried without death certificates or other records.

The history of the Tulsa Massacre was not taught for years.

