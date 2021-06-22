Twins for Usain Bolt

The Jamaican track and field great, and his partner, Kasi Bennett, announced the birth of their twin boys, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt, in a social media post on June 21.

The post shows a photo of Bolt, Bennett, their one-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning, and the newborn twins.

Similar to his sister’s, Thunder’s name is a cute play on words. Saint Leo is Usain Bolt’s middle name.

The post did not say when the twins were born. The pregnancy was a surprise, as neither Bolt nor Bennett revealed the pregnancy in previous posts.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, CNN.COM, THEGUARDIAN.COM