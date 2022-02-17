UWI Increasing Efforts to Have US Reverse Convictions Against Marcus Garvey

February 17, 2022 | G-BLOG, Local News
The campaign to exonerate National Hero Marcus Garvey has
moved into high gear with renewed efforts by the University of
the West Indies to have a conviction against him in the United
States reversed.
The University in collaboration with The P.J. Patterson Centre
for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy and The Centre for Reparation
Research hosted a Vice-Chancellor’s Forum today on the
matter.
Garvey was charged and convicted for mail fraud in 1923 in
the US and later deported to Jamaica in 1927 after serving
time.
Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson says there were holes in
the testimony of the main witness in Garvey’s trial.
PJ Patterson, former Jamaican Prime Minister and Head of
the Centre for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy at the University of
the West Indies.
A petition has been launched as part of the new campaign to
have the national hero exonerated.