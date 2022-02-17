UWI Increasing Efforts to Have US Reverse Convictions Against Marcus Garvey

The campaign to exonerate National Hero Marcus Garvey has

moved into high gear with renewed efforts by the University of

the West Indies to have a conviction against him in the United

States reversed.

The University in collaboration with The P.J. Patterson Centre

for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy and The Centre for Reparation

Research hosted a Vice-Chancellor’s Forum today on the

matter.

Garvey was charged and convicted for mail fraud in 1923 in

the US and later deported to Jamaica in 1927 after serving

time.

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson says there were holes in

the testimony of the main witness in Garvey’s trial.

PJ Patterson, former Jamaican Prime Minister and Head of

the Centre for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy at the University of

the West Indies.

A petition has been launched as part of the new campaign to

have the national hero exonerated.