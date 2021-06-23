Veronica Campbell Brown Retires

Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has decided to retire her track spikes after 21 years of competition on the world stage.

She leaves behind an incredibly decorated legacy, with eight podium finishes at five different Olympic games.

Her wins go all the way back to the 2000 games in Sydney where she won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

The three time gold medalist last competed at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro , and came away with a silver medal in the 4x100m relay. She can also add 11 podium finishes at the World Athletic Championships to her already decorated resume.

A two time champion in the 200m sprint, her first gold medal win in 2004 signaled the beginning of a legendary era for Jamaican sprinting. It was the first victory for a Jamaican sprinter in the 200m or the 100m in 28 years, since Don Quarrie in 1976.

“Through the grace of God, I have climbed from a small town in Trelawny, Jamaica,” said Campbell Brown. “Up the ladder of success to become one of the most decorated women in the Olympic Games and World Championships history.”

VCB made the announcement just before the start of the Jamaican Olympic trials, set to take place in Kingston on Thursday June 24. The stage has been set for sprinters like Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce to follow in the legends footsteps.

At 39 years old, she has made the decision to shift her focus from sprinting, to parenting, and of course her charity, the VCB foundation. Her announcement comes off of a two and a half year hiatus from the sport.

“As I take off my spikes to never put them on again, this girl from Clarks Town walks away happy and content with a race well run,” stated Campbell Brown.

Sources: JAMAICAOBSERVER.COM, NBCSPORTS.COM, BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM