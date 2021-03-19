Vershon’s New EP

Vershon dropped his first major EP, Only One, on March 5 after signing his first record deal and it’s working out really well.

The dancehall entertainer signed with Parlophone, an arm of Warner Music UK in 2019.

The six-track EP features collaborations with Busy Signal, Trillary Banks, and UK Grime rapper Chip.

The EP is packed with tunes that cater to the ladies, including “Reality,” where Vershon and Chip explain why they love women who sport their natural features.

Other lady-pleasing tracks include “Whisper” featuring Trillary Banks, “Stick By Me,” and the fast-paced dance number “Shake It Up” featuring Ycee.

Vershon’s grittier side shows in “Original”.

Vershon commented on signing with the major label.

“Warner Music is an established international label, so that is an excellent move for me. I can see where things can happen internationally for my career,” he said.

Only One was exclusively produced by the UK-based trio The FaNaTiX while British award-winner and soul pioneer Plan B assisted with “Stick By Me.”

Vershon discussed how he came to work with Plan B on the tune.

“It’s my third release from my new EP and was created whilst working with producer artist team The FaNaTiX. The FaNaTiX were in Montego Bay running a writing camp and on one of these occasions, Plan B was there working with them, they introduced us and encourage him to get involved in our session.”

Vershon released an independent EP, One More Day, in 2017.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM, WMG.COM