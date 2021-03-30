Virgo’s New Prize

Romain Virgo shared his new Billboard plaque with his fans on March 29. The reggae singer took to social media to show off the prize he earned after his album, Lovesick, debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

Virgo released the album on March 30, 2018.

In his social media post, Virgo said, “In a few years from now I will tell Emma and Raina that it took me 10 years, 2 EPs and 3 Albums before I got a #1 Debut on the Billboard Reggae Chart, in the year 2018.”

He added; “I have just 1 more to go before I start unleashing what the FUTURE OF MY MUSIC will look like. I appreciate everyone who have been here with me on this musical journey. Thank you for the continued love and support over the years… Nothing at all is taken for granted. 1 Love The work continues.”

The 17-track album is definitely about love and all the emotions we feel when we find love, lose love, and find love again.

“I believe love is the one thing that’s going to save us, not just in terms of relationships, but in the broader human sense,” Virgo said when he released the album.

“I personally believe that nothing forms a stronger bond than love. It cuts through race, religion, creed — everything. We need to put it at the centre of our lives.”

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, JAMAICAOBSERVER.COM