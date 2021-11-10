Waterloo Teacher facing charges for allegedly taping 2 children to desks at school

November 10, 2021 | G-BLOG, Local News
Photo courtesy of Google Maps
A Waterloo Region teacher is facing charges for allegedly
taping two children to desks at Alpine Public School in
Kitchener.
Police received a report from one of the student’s family and
children’s services on October 22.
Investigators arrested a 52-year-old Waterloo woman
following a joint inquiry by the Youth Protection Unit and
Waterloo Region’s Family and Children’s Services.
The boy’s mother and father told the Canadian Pakistani
Narrative, a prominent society and lobbyist group, that their
five-year-old was in shock. The family is hiding their identities
for privacy reasons and is demanding a change in the system.