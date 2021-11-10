Waterloo Teacher facing charges for allegedly taping 2 children to desks at school

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

A Waterloo Region teacher is facing charges for allegedly

taping two children to desks at Alpine Public School in

Kitchener.

Police received a report from one of the student’s family and

children’s services on October 22.

Investigators arrested a 52-year-old Waterloo woman

following a joint inquiry by the Youth Protection Unit and

Waterloo Region’s Family and Children’s Services.

The boy’s mother and father told the Canadian Pakistani

Narrative, a prominent society and lobbyist group, that their

five-year-old was in shock. The family is hiding their identities

for privacy reasons and is demanding a change in the system.