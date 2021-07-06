We The People on Netflix

“We The People,” a new educational mini-series has made its debut on Netflix, and some of the most socially influential black figures are present to teach your kids about… civics?

Created by Chris Nee, and produced by none other than Barack and Michelle Obama, “We The People” sets out to teach children about topics ranging from Active Citizenship to American court system. Each episode is a short song sung by some big names, that seeks to make these complex topics digestible for a younger audience.

“Our goal from beginning to end was to remind us that, first and foremost, civics is a non-partisan conversation,” said Nee. “It’s about the actual mechanics of how governance works.”

From Andra Day, to R&B sensation H.E.R, to Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, the hosts and performers for each episode teach kids about topics that some might say aren’t taught enough in the school system.

“It’s up to us to make these changes and to empower the youth. So, as we grow, as we learn, we teach,” said H.E.R. “And in that, I think it will make a huge difference.”

A change of pace for programming on Netflix, “We The People” pairs the songs with informative animations to keep anyone visually and aurally entertained. With only 10 songs, around five minutes each, the series can be binged through in less time than an episode of The Wire.

And if you need some new kids music to bump in the car, a playlist with all the songs can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. Why listen to The Wiggles when you can listen to YBN Cordae rap about Taxes?

