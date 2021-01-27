Weeknd’s New Album

The Weeknd

Photo Credit: GP Images/Getty Images

The Weeknd is gearing up for his Super Bowl halftime performance by releasing his greatest hits collection.

The 18-song album, called The Highlights, includes, “In Your Eyes”, “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” Guests on the CD include Kendrick Lamar, Daft Punk, and Ariana Grande. The CD is for sale on The Weeknd’s website for $15 CDN.

The Weeknd will perform the halftime show on Feb. 7 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LV.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

