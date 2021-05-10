Wes Sues Gambino

Kidd Wes claims Childish Gambino ripped off his song “Made in America.”

Rapper Wes, whose real name is Emelike Nwosuocha, is suing Donald Glover the actor-rapper also known as Childish Gambino.

Wes released “Made in America” online in September 2016 and registered it with the U.S Copyright Office in May 2017. He planned on making it the lead single on his upcoming album.

Gambino released “This is America” in 2018. It was incredibly popular and won the Grammy for Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2019. It was the first rap song to ever win Song of the Year.

According to official court documents, Wes claims the chorus of “This is America” is, “unmistakably substantially similar, if not practically identical,” to his “Made in America.”

Compare these lyrics from “Made in America”:

Made in America / Flex on the radio / Made me a terrorist / Pessimistic n***as / You should just cherish this”

To these from “This is America”:“

This is America / Guns in my area / I got the strap / I gotta carry ’em”

Wes believes the similarities are not a coincidence.

“The similarities between the two pieces of music are beyond coincidental, and amounts to infringement, as alleged in the complaint filed by our client, Emelike Nwosuocha, professionally known as Kidd Wes,” Kidd’s counsel, New York City attorneys Imran H. Ansari and La’Shawn N. Thomas of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, said in a statement.

“Mr. Nwosuocha is confident in his claims, and simply seeks the credit and compensation he deserves for the unauthorized use of his music.”

Wes is suing Gambino, the co-writers of “This is America,” Roc Nation, the record label that released the song, and Young Thug who sang backup vocals on the track.

This is not the first time someone claimed copyright theft against Gambino. In 2018 rapper Jase Harley alleged that Gambino’s “This Is America” ripped off Harley’s 2016 song “American Pharoah.”

