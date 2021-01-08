Tom Brady. Photo credit: Gerry Broome, Associated Press

Football fans tell your friends and loved ones not to bother you as you get ready for the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Six games means over nine hours of football on Sat. and Sun. Here is the schedule, with times in eastern standard time:

Sat., Jan. 9

10 a.m. – NFL Championship Chase: Wild Card Weekend on TSN 1, 3, & 5

11 a.m. – NFL Countdown on TSN 1, 3 & 5

11 a.m. – Road to the Playoffs on CTV

12 noon – The NFL Today on CTV

1:05 p.m. – AFC No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts at AFC No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, on CTV, TSN 1, 3 & 5, RDS, CBS, and CBS All Access

4:40 p.m. – NFC No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 3 seed Seattle Seahawks, on CTV, TSN 1, 3 & 5, RDS, and Fox

8:15 p.m. – NFC No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFC No. 4 seed Washington, on NBC, CTV, TSN 1, 3 & 5, RDS and NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10

10 a.m. – NFL Countdown on TSN 1 & 4

1:05 p.m. – AFC No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens at AFC No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans, on CTV, TSN 1, 4, & 5, RDS2, ABC, and ESPN

4 p.m. – The NFL Today on CTV and TSN

4:40 p.m. – NFC No. 7 seed Chicago Bears at NFC No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints, on CTV, TSN, RDS, CBS, Nick, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access

7:30 p.m. – Football Night in America on CTV 2 and TSN 3 & 5

8:15 p.m. – AFC No. 6 seed Cleveland Browns at AFC No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers, on CTV2, TSN, RDS, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock

Sources: NFL.com, TSN.ca