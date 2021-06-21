Will Smith Autobiography

Book and movie fans, here’s a title for your Christmas wish list.

Will Smith, two-time Academy Award nominee and winner of four Grammys, is publishing his autobiography.

Titled Will the book will arrive in bookstores on November 9, just in time for Christmas.

Smith announced the upcoming book in an online video post.

“It’s been a labor of love,” he said. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”

Smith also shared the cover art, designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums, in the video post. It shows a colourful image of Smith’s face.

Published by Penguin Press, the memoir will trace Smith’s life from West Philadelphia through his rap and acting careers.

According to Smith’s website the memoir, “is the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind. … Will is the story of how one person mastered his own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same.”

In 2018, Smith revealed he was working on his autobiography with writer Mark Manson.

“I’ve got years and years of stuff I want to say,” Smith said at the time.

Smith’s breakthrough role was in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He moved on to the big screen in Men in Black, Pursuit of Happyness, and Ali.

He won Grammys for “Summertime,” “Men In Black,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

