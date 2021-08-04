Will Smith to Play Richard Williams

A trailer has just been released for the upcoming film ‘King Richard’, starring Will Smith as none other than Richard Williams, the father of the superstar sisters, Serena and Venus Williams. Jam packed with emotional scenes, the film is bound to highlight the intense relationship between a father, and children bound for stardom.

The film is about “a father’s relentless drive to and unapologetic vision to change the game” according to Warner Bros, the studio behind the film. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, and produced by the Williams sisters. It’s set to hit the big screen, as well as HBO Max on November 19.

“This next step you take, you’re not just gonna be representing you, you’re gonna be representing every little black girl on Earth,” says Smith in the trailer.

Richard Williams had a special role in the shaping of the Compton based sisters’ career. More than just a father, he was an emotional guide, as well as a coach through their upbringing, and the start of their professional careers.

The movie is set to place a special focus on the topic of race as it pertains to the careers of the Williams sisters. How their upbringing, as young black girls, was rather uncommon in the white dominated sport of tennis.

King Richard will star Demi Singleton as Serena, and Saniyya Sidney as Venus, as well as Jon Bernthal of Walking Dead as Rick Macci, famed tennis coach.

Will Smith is no stranger to emotional roles, nor is he stranger to portraying someone in a biopic. It makes sense that someone as talented and as inspiring as Smith would take to a role so well suited to his strengths.

